300 Dead In Russian Strike On Ukraine Theatre Last Week

"From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft," Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

By Aishwariya Dhal
Insight Bureau: Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday some 300 people could have died in last week’s Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

Mariupol city hall said on Friday the theatre was destroyed in a “cynical” attack.

They further claimed that Russia knew civilians were taking refuge in the building.

