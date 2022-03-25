300 Dead In Russian Strike On Ukraine Theatre Last Week

Insight Bureau: Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday some 300 people could have died in last week’s Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

“From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft,” Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

Mariupol city hall said on Friday the theatre was destroyed in a “cynical” attack.

They further claimed that Russia knew civilians were taking refuge in the building.