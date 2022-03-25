Supertech goes insolvency, impacts 25,000 homebuyers

Insight Bureau: Delhi NCR-based developer Supertech went into insolvency on March 25 after the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted a petition of bankrupt. The petition was filed by the Union Bank of India for non-payment of dues.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Over 25,000 homebuyers maybe impacted who were awaiting possession of their homes booked with the developer for several years.

Notably, Supertech has several ongoing projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad,