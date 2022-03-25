Russian General Yakov Rezantsev killed, claims Ukraine

By Sagar Satapathy
Russian General Yakov Rezantsev killed
Insight Bureau: Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, has claimed that another Russian General Yakov Rezantsev was killed while fighting the Ukrainian Forces.

“Ukrainian forces killed commander of the 49th Russian Southern District Army, General Yakov Rezantsev, in a strike on Chornobayivka near Kherson,” he said.

If we believe Ukraine’s version, Russia has lost 6 Generals so far. Earlier, last week, Ukraine had claimed to have eliminated Russian General Andrei Mordvichev near the same place.

