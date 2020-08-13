3 Women Cadaveric Donors get Suraj Award in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government on Thursday felicitated family members of 3 Women Cadaveric Donors on the occasion of World Donors Day and presented them with award money of Rs 5 lakh each.

Three women Cadaveric Donors P. Priyankarani Patra of Digapahandi in Ganjam district, Suchitra Dash of Bhubaneswar and Rajalaxmi Das of Delanga in Puri district were bestowed with the ‘Suraj Award’ posthomously.

The ‘Suraj Award’ was established in November 2019 in memory of Suraj Behera from Ganjam District, whose organs were donated by his parents after his death.

Suraj who hailed from Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district and was working in Surat, had met with a fatal road accident on October 29. He was declared brain dead on November 2. With the consent of his parents, his heart, liver, two kidneys and both the eyes were transplanted upon six persons.

The felicitation ceremony for Suraj Award was held today via video conferencing. CM Naveen Patnaok, Additional Chief secretary, Health department, PK Mohapatra, Secterary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Health Minister Naba Das, Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Minister Ashok Panda, Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, and District Collectors of Khordha, Ganjam and Puri were present at the occasion.