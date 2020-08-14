Odisha reports 1977 Covid-19 Cases; 42,761 Samples Tested

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1977 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 54630 including 16353 active cases and 37900 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 4.62% on August 13 as compared to 4.87% on August 12. Odisha has tested highest number of 42,761 samples for COVID-19 yesterday.

👉 Of the 1977 new cases, 1241 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 736 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 280 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Khurda surpassed Ganjam again with 332 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 3 from Puri and 1 each from Cuttack, Sundargarh and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 324. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 151 in Ganjam District, 14 in Cuttack and 21 in Sundargarh.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 75, Male 60, Male 65, Male 70 (All Ganjam), Male 50, Male 52, Male 72 (All Puri), Male 44 (Cuttack), Male 52 (Sambalpur), Male 32 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Mayurbhanj (120), Bhadrak (118) and Cuttack (101).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (332), Ganjam (280), Mayurbhanj (120), Bhadrak (118), Cuttack (101), Gajapati (93), Koraput (90), Sundargarh (88), Puri (83), Nayagarh (75), Rayagada (70), Jajpur (69), Kandhamal (60), Sambalpur (59), Balasore (56), Malkangiri (52), Kalahandi (48), Dhenkanal (40), Jagatsinghpur (34), Bargarh (22), Nuapada (20), Nabarangpur (17), Jharsuguda (11), Keonjhar (10), Balangir (7), Sonepur (7), Boudh (5), Angul (2) and Deogarh (2).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Ganjam 4, 3 Puri, 1 each from Cuttack, Sundargarh and Sambalpur)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1422

➡️ Samples Tested on August 13: 42,761