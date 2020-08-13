Odisha records 1422 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 255 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 1422 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 37900.

A record number of 255 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khordha (228) and 139 each from Gajapati.

While Odisha has so far reported 52653 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 15808.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 13

➡️1422 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 13.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 37900.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (255), Khordha (228), Gajapati (139), Bolangir (100), Sambalpur (95), Cuttack(71), Sundergarh (57), Puri (45), Bhadrak (44), Rayagada (42), Dhenkanal (37), Kandhamal (36), Malkangiri (36), Keonjhar (30), Koraput (29), Boudh (28), Nayagarh (28), Jharsuguda (21), Mayurbhanj (20), Sonepur (19), Jagatsinghpur (18), Balasore (13), Baragarh (12), Kalahandi (10), Kendrapara (7), Jajpur (4) and Nabarangpur (1).