3 New Police Stations under Commissionerate Police

Insight Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that a special crime investigation branch will be set up in the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police for crime control in the two cities.

The department will investigate and prosecute various crimes related to organized crime, economic crime and drug trafficking. This special branch will operate under a DCP. The branch will consist of an additional DCP, 3 ACPs, 9 inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors, 3 ASIs (communications), 3 constables (communications) and 27 constables, as well as 59 employees.

The Chief Minister also approved the commissioning of three new police stations in the area to provide better police services to the people in view of the growing population in the Commissionerate of Police.

The new police stations are Pahala, Info Valley and Bayalis Mouza / Bentkar. The three new police stations have been upgraded from Pahala police station, which works under Balianta police station, Info valley police station, which works under Jatani police station, and Bentkar, which works under Cuttack Sadar police station.