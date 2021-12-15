Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Eco Retreat 2021

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated Eco Retreat 2021, the foremost luxury camping festival of Eastern India.

The State Government has added two more locations in the Eco retreat this year – one in Koraput and another in Ganjam district in view of the the popularity of eco retreats model.

With this the Eco Retreat is being held at seven locations– Konark, Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Pati Sonapur and Koraput.

While addressing the people of Odisha, the Chief Minister said, “Riding on the popularity of our eco retreats model with enthusiastic response received by each of the previous editions across five diverse locales, this year we have added two more locations – one in Koraput and another in Ganjam. Eco Retreats Odisha 2021 will go a long way in encouraging tourists from across India to explore these beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha. The facilities and services at the eco retreats are in complete compliance of Covid safety norms. It is an ideal gateway to enjoy the much-needed leisure to conclude the eventful year and to celebrate in anticipation of a safer and happier future for all of us”.

The CM further congratulated everyone involved in accomplishing this feat and wish all tourists a wonderful time at these truly exotic places.