He will replace incumbent DGP Abhay and will take charge as the Odisha DGP from January 1, 2022.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha gets new DGP - Sunil Kumar Bansal
Insight Bureau:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 1987-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha Police.

Currently, Bansal, who has been on central deputation is posted as Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Mumbai.

