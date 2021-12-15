Odisha gets new DGP – Sunil Kumar Bansal

Insight Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 1987-batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) Odisha Police.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He will replace incumbent DGP Abhay and will take charge as the Odisha DGP from January 1, 2022.

Currently, Bansal, who has been on central deputation is posted as Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Mumbai.