Bhubaneswar reports 166 Covid-19 Cases; 17 from Salia Sahi

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3929.

👉 Out of the 166 new cases, 98 cases have been reported from quarantine while 68 are local contact cases.

👉 17 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Salia Sahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 13 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from a Quarantine Centre linked to a previous positive case.

👉 5 employee of Central Government Hospital and 4 employees of Private Hospitals were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 10 year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 113 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 cases (all female) of Salia Sahi have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 9):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3929

👉 Recovered Cases –2473

👉 Deceased – 19

👉 Active Cases – 1435