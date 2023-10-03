TNI Morning News Headlines – October 03, 2023

➡️Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4 pm following ruckus by Opposition.
➡️Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan arrive in Odisha on one-day visit.
➡️Fire breaks out in Revenue Department of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Encounter underway between security officials, terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri.
➡️Maharashtra: 24 patients including 12 infants die in 24 hours at Nanded Govt hospital: Official.
➡️Raids underway at over 30 locations linked to NewsClick.
➡️R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India approved by WHO as World’s second malaria vaccine.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: India secure a spot in the semi-finals with a 23-run victory against Nepal. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a ton for India.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam win Bronze in the Men’s Canoe Double 1000m event with a timing of 3.53.329.
➡️Asian Games: India stormed into the semi-final of the women’s Hockey, defeating Hong Kong 13-0.
➡️Over 200,000 migrants apprehended at United States -Mexico border in Sep, highest in 2023.
➡️India”s PV Sindhu enters women”s singles pre-quarterfinals in badminton at Asian Games.
➡️Sensex falls 347.09 points to 65,481.32 in early trade; Nifty declines 117.3 points to 19,521.
➡️Rupee falls 17 paise to 83.23 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️PM Modi & British counterpart Rishi Sunak have expressed their warm greetings ahead of the opening ceremony of the World’s second largest hindu temple and largest hand-carved Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
➡️BR Ambedkar’s largest statue to be unveiled in US on October 14.
➡️China mocks Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine.
➡️UK companies to design, manufacture AUKUS nuclear submarines.
➡️Dengue Death toll crosses 1000 in Bangladesh.
