Opposition Unity: 2024 Lok Sabha Polls won’t be a cakewalk for BJP

Patna: The way around 20 political parties came on one platform in Patna, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will not be a cakewalk for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is celebrating 9 years ‘Bemisal’ of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and its lawmakers are going before the people to list the government’s achievements. However, they are also facing some basic questions asked by the people.

The questions relate to price rise, crude prices are falling in the international market but fuel prices are not coming down in the country. The BJP promised 2 crore jobs every year and Rs 15 lakh in every account; what happened to all that.

When contacted, Samrat Chaudhary, the state president of the BJP, told IANS: “The opposition unity has no meaning. We have to fight at the local level in Bihar. The country needed a strong government and not a weak government like VP Singh, IK Gujral, HD Deve Gowda. Narendra Modi is still the trusted face among all sections. So, we are pretty sure that our performance will improve from the previous Lok Sabha election and we will form the government with complete majority in 2024.”

Reacting to the achievements of the 9 years of Narendra Modi government, Chaudhary said: “The biggest thing for the BJP are those beneficiaries who get the direct benefit from the Central government schemes. The Narendra Modi government has constructed 55 lakh concrete houses in Bihar which means around 2.5 crore people have benefited from it.

“In the last three years, the Central government has given free foodgrains to 2 crore families of Bihar. Similarly, we provide health insurance to 2 crore families (On an average 5 persons in a family). That means 10 crore people out of the total 14 crore population of Bihar are directly benefited from these two schemes of the Centre.

“The Central government has also provided Covid vaccines to all sections of people in the state. Hence, wherever we are going in the state and discussing the basic issues, they are giving the feedback that no one is better than Modi ji.”

On the price rise of fuel and commodities, Chaudhary told IANS: “The inflation rate during the Narendra Modi government is less than 4 per cent while the constant rate during the 10 years of the Manmohan Singh government was 8 to 12. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee handed over the reins to Manmohan Singh, the price of a LPG cylinder was Rs 245.

“When the Manmohan Singh government handed over charge to Narendra Modi in 2014, the LPG price was around Rs 680 which means a three-fold increase. Now, the LPG cylinder is available at around Rs 1100 which means the price increased only 85% approximately.

“The points raised by the opposition are not correct. In 2020 when I was a legislator, my salary was Rs 11000. Now it has reached Rs 1.5 lakh which is 15 times higher. So if we compare the inflation rate with the previous years, it is not justified.”(IANS)