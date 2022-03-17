2.6 lakh kids in 12-14 Age Group Vaccinated on Day 1

Insight Bureau: As many as 2.6 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years were jabbed against Covid-19 on Wednesday. With Biological E’s Corebevax vaccine, India expanded its vaccination programme.

“On the first day, more than 2 lakh (2,60,136) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. More than 2.15 crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (frontline, medical health workers and those above 60) for Covid vaccination have been administered so far,” said the health ministry in a statement issued late in the evening.