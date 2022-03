🔸India reports 2539 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily TPR – 0.35%. Active Cases – 30,799.

🔸966 new Covid cases & 50 deaths (38 backlogs) reported from Kerala.

🔸Odisha reports 105 new Covid cases & 1 death in the last 24 hours. Samples Tested – 46,557. Daily TPR – 0.22%. Active Cases – 743.

🔸New Covid Cases (10+ Districts) – Ganjam (32), Sundargarh (17).