BSE Sensex, Nifty in Green amid Positive Global Cues

Insight Bureau: Sensex jumped nearly 850 points in opening trade on Thursday, following a strong rally in global equities after the US Fed raised interest rates. Nifty advanced 236.80 points or 1.39 per cent to 17,212.15.

Besides, fresh foreign fund inflows and softening crude oil prices also helped domestic equities, traders said. All the constituents of the Sensex were in the green.