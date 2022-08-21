1770 – A Film based on Sannyasi Rebellion

Insight Bureau: This is an era of Nationalism, Patriotism and Hindutva. And, filmmakers have realised it. SS Rajamouli’s protege Ashwin Gangaraju who was the Assistant Director of ‘Baahubali’ will direct an upcoming film ‘1770’ which will be based on the Sannyasi Rebellion.

The story will be inspired by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s ‘Anand Math’ novel. Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who is enjoying his spectacular success with ‘RRR’, will write the adapted play and screenplay of the movie.

‘1770’ will be produced by Shailendra Kumar, Sujay Kutty, Krishna Kumar B, and Suraj Sharma. It will be made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

The team will lock the main lead before Dussehra and will announce the cast by Diwali. ‘1770’ may release in 2023.