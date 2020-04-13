16 Districts in Odisha now have COVID-19 Hospitals

TNI Bureau: As on April 13, 2020, 17 exclusive stand-alone COVID-19 Hospitals across 16 districts of Odisha are functional. More will be operational within the next 3-7 days. The COVID-19 bed facilities have now gone up to 2,790.

The districts that have COVID-19 Hospitals as on today, are – Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore and Koraput. While all other districts have one COVID Hospital each, Khordha district has two exclusive hospitals – KIMS Hospital (500 beds) and SUM Hospital (520 beds) – both in Bhubaneswar.

Here’s the detailed list as tweeted by I&PR, Odisha:

