85% People highly satisfied with Odisha Govt’s response to COVID-19

TNI Bureau: As per the survey conducted by one of the leading survey agencies, Jan Ki Baat headed by Pradeep Bhandari, Odisha has the highest number of people favouring the lockdown extension at 90%, while 85% people are highly satisfied with the measures taken by the State Government during that period.

While 78% people across the country supported the lockdown with Odisha leading from the front with 90% rate, only 60% people supported it in Haryana.

Similarly, while the satisfaction percentage with respective state governments is the highest in Odisha at 85%, it remains poor with 38% in West Bengal.

Odisha Government under CM Naveen Patnaik, has been taking proactive steps to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic from Day 1.

👉 Odisha was the first State in India to announce partial lockdown.

👉 Odisha was also the first State in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30. Punjab and Maharashtra followed suit later and Centre is also contemplating the extension as demanded by many other States.

👉 Odisha became the first State in India to make use of masks/face cover mandatory in public places.

👉 Odisha was the first State to launch1,000-bedded stand-alone COVID Hospitals.

👉 Odisha now has most number of exclusive COVID-19 beds as compared to other States in the country.

👉 The recovery rate remains very high in Odisha with 13 out of 55 COVID-19 patients are cured today.

👉 Odisha is the only state that made mandatory for all foreign returnees to register via portal and helpline and remain in home quarantine.

👉 Odisha is the only state to give four months advance salary to healthcare staff, provide four months advance pension to old and divyangs, four months scholarship to SC/ST students in advance and three months rice through PDS in advance.