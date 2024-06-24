100-Word Insight: Waking up after the Debacle!

For years, they gave an impression as if they are an ally of BJP at the national level, citing cooperative federalism. They even supported BJP blindly on various issues that required serious debate and discussion.

The debacle in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, left them with little options but to play the role of Opposition now. But, isn’t it too late? The Rajya Sabha MPs who wanted to speak, were silenced for long.

With ZERO Lok Sabha MPs and many vulnerable Rajya Sabha MPs, can BJD win back the trust of Odisha people with a strong stand?

Let’s wait and watch.