TNI Morning News Headlines – June 25, 2024

➡️ Rituals of the upcoming Ratha Jatra will be performed in accordance with the rituals conducted during the festival in 1971. Pulling of the three chariots will be done at 5 pm on July 7.
➡️Rainfall activity is likely to increase in Odisha from June 26.
➡️NHRC directs Odisha Government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to woman for medical negligence in Keonjhar District.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy rises to 59.
➡️Mortal remains of CRPF Jawan Constable driver Vishnu who was martyred in IED blast in Sukma, brought to his house in Trivandrum, Kerala.
➡️BJP observes June 25 (today) as Black Day in Remembrance of 1975 Emergency.
➡️BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. NDA offers Deputy Speaker post to Opposition.
➡️Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Delhi High Court to pronounce order today on ED’s plea for stay on Arvind Kejriwal bail.
➡️Bar Council of India bars 7 law colleges from admitting students from 2024-2025 academic year until further orders.
➡️Bihar Government cancels Rs 826 crore-contracts awarded during ‘Mahagathbandhan’ regime.
➡️Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from UK prison after deal with US authorities.
➡️Sensex climbs 237.05 points to 77,578.13 in early trade; Nifty up 65.8 points to 23,603.65.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.45 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs; qualifies for semifinals; will face South Africa in the semi-final on June 27.
➡️India beat Australia by 24 runs; qualify for T20I World Cup Semifinals with all-win record in Super 8.
➡️Russia warns of retaliation against US over Sevastopol missile strike.
