TNI Morning News Headlines – June 25, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rituals of the upcoming Ratha Jatra will be performed in accordance with the rituals conducted during the festival in 1971. Pulling of the three chariots will be done at 5 pm on July 7.
➡️Rainfall activity is likely to increase in Odisha from June 26.
➡️NHRC directs Odisha Government to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to woman for medical negligence in Keonjhar District.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Death toll in the Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy rises to 59.
➡️Mortal remains of CRPF Jawan Constable driver Vishnu who was martyred in IED blast in Sukma, brought to his house in Trivandrum, Kerala.
➡️BJP observes June 25 (today) as Black Day in Remembrance of 1975 Emergency.
➡️BJP MP Om Birla is likely to be the NDA candidate for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. NDA offers Deputy Speaker post to Opposition. 
➡️Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Delhi High Court to pronounce order today on ED’s plea for stay on Arvind Kejriwal bail.
➡️Bar Council of India bars 7 law colleges from admitting students from 2024-2025 academic year until further orders.
➡️Bihar Government cancels Rs 826 crore-contracts awarded during ‘Mahagathbandhan’ regime.
➡️Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from UK prison after deal with US authorities.
➡️Sensex climbs 237.05 points to 77,578.13 in early trade; Nifty up 65.8 points to 23,603.65.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.45 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 runs; qualifies for semifinals; will face South Africa in the semi-final on June 27.
➡️India beat Australia by 24 runs; qualify for T20I World Cup Semifinals with all-win record in Super 8.
➡️Russia warns of retaliation against US over Sevastopol missile strike.
