TNI Evening News Headlines – June 24, 2024

➡️Laxmipur: 4 children succumbed to suspected Diphtheria in a week at Narayanpatna, several admitted in several hospitals in Koraput district.
➡️Heavy Rain to lash Odisha from June 26. SRC instructed to all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take immediate measures for probable flash-floods/ flood like situations/water-logging/ landslide etc. in view of cyclonic circulation that is expected to form over Bay of Bengal around June 26.
➡️BJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs attended parliamentary party meeting chaired by Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas today ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament. BJD would take up the long-standing demand for Special Category State for Odisha.
➡️15-day-long ‘Anasara’ of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra begins. Devotees make a beeline at Alarnath temple in Brahmagiri.
➡️Odisha Government to initiate probe into alleged corruption in 5T Schools and take stern action against the guilty: S&ME Minister Nityananda Gond.
➡️Odisha tops in 2023 investment proposals with Rs 210,837 crore investment proposals.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to grant immediate relief to Arvind Kejriwal. SC said it would like to wait for the High Court’s decision on the matter.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Bhartruhari Mahtab sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha.
Related Posts
➡️Newly-elected MPs take oath as member of the Lok Sabha.
➡️Centre amends 50-year-old surrogacy rules; allows 6 months maternity leave for staff in case of surrogacy.
➡️BJP chief and Health Minister JP Nadda made the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Over 14 lakh visa applications submitted monthly in 2023: EAM Jaishankar on Passport Seva Divas.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani delegation visited Kishtwar district to inspect two hydroelectric power projects under the Indus Water Treaty.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 83.48 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 131.18 points to settle at 77,341.08; Nifty up 36.75 points to close at 23,537.85.
➡️South Africa confirm semifinals berth in T20 World Cup.
Comments are closed.