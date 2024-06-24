TNI Evening News Headlines – June 24, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Bhartruhari Mahtab sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha.
➡️Laxmipur: 4 children succumbed to suspected Diphtheria in a week at Narayanpatna, several admitted in several hospitals in Koraput district.
➡️Heavy Rain to lash Odisha from June 26. SRC instructed to all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take immediate measures for probable flash-floods/ flood like situations/water-logging/ landslide etc. in view of cyclonic circulation that is expected to form over Bay of Bengal around June 26.
➡️BJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs attended parliamentary party meeting chaired by Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas today ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament. BJD would take up the long-standing demand for Special Category State for Odisha.
➡️15-day-long ‘Anasara’ of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra begins. Devotees make a beeline at Alarnath temple in Brahmagiri.
➡️Odisha Government to initiate probe into alleged corruption in 5T Schools and take stern action against the guilty: S&ME Minister Nityananda Gond.
➡️Odisha tops in 2023 investment proposals with Rs 210,837 crore investment proposals.
➡️Supreme Court refuses to grant immediate relief to Arvind Kejriwal. SC said it would like to wait for the High Court’s decision on the matter.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. Bhartruhari Mahtab sworn in as pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha.
Related Posts

Bus services to major pilgrimage places across India from…

RTI uncovers Land Scam worth Rs 250 Cr in Bhubaneswar!

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Newly-elected MPs take oath as member of the Lok Sabha.
➡️Centre amends 50-year-old surrogacy rules; allows 6 months maternity leave for staff in case of surrogacy.
➡️BJP chief and Health Minister JP Nadda made the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Over 14 lakh visa applications submitted monthly in 2023: EAM Jaishankar on Passport Seva Divas.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani delegation visited Kishtwar district to inspect two hydroelectric power projects under the Indus Water Treaty.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to close at 83.48 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 131.18 points to settle at 77,341.08; Nifty up 36.75 points to close at 23,537.85.
➡️South Africa confirm semifinals berth in T20 World Cup.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.