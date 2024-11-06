100-Word Insight: The Trump-Musk Chemistry

Donald Trump defied the odds and a powerful global lobby, to emerge victorious in the most difficult, complex and bitter US Presidential Elections in 2024. While he and his team worked hard, we should not forget the contribution of Tesla Owner Elon Musk in this defining victory.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Remember, Donald Trump was banned on Twitter in January 2021, but bounced back in November 2022 after Elon Musk, his die-hard supporter bought the company for $44 Billion and renamed it as X. Musk stood by Trump through thick and thin and gave him the right platform to address the American audience again.