SVNIRTAR celebrates International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day 2024

TNI Bureau: Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) celebrated International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in association with Chakradhara Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences, Bhubaneswar and Orthotics Prosthetics Association of India, Odisha State Branch.

A mass rally was organized by prosthetics and orthotics professionals, PwDs and students of both the institutes to raise awareness about the needs of customized prosthetic and orthotic devices from Ram mandir square to Master canteen square.

A meeting was conducted at Jayadev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar which was graced by Chief Guest Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Guest of Honour Gold medalist Para Olympian Padma Shree Pramod Bhagat.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. P.P. Mohanty, Director, SVNIRTAR and addressed by Dr. K.C. Mohapatra, Deputy Director (Technical), SVNIRTAR, Dr. P.C. Singh, Principal, CIRS and Dr. Rajesh Nanda, President, OPAI Odisha State Branch.

The chief guest along with other dignitaries has felicitated senior professionals, faculties, students and PwDs for their achievements and success in life.

The chief guest has emphasized the importance and need of advanced and modern technology in prosthetics and orthotics in an emerging state of Bio-physio-Mechanical treatment for Biomechanical deficiencies. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Satyajit Dash, Vice President, OPAI Odisha State Branch.