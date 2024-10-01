TNI Morning News Headlines – October 01, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 83,300 crore including 147 km road in tribal region of Odisha during his visit to Jharkhand on October 2.
➡️Cuttack district administration ban highly noise-producing DJ music and sound systems at pandals, immersion processions in Bali Jatra Utsav.
➡️No DJ music, fireguns, noise-producing crackers during Bali Yatra & festivities in Cuttack
➡️Puri ‘Arpan’ rice to be sold; remaining ‘arpan rice’ which has become stale and unfit for use as ‘Mahaprasad’ will be auctioned.
➡️Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Agitating Junior Doctors in West Bengal resumed their indefinite cease work.
➡️Voting begins for 3rd & final phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election. 11.60% turnout recorded till 9 am.
➡️SIT continues probe into Tirupati laddu row.
➡️Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 48.50. Prices of 5kg Free Trade LPG cylinders has also been increased by Rs 12.
➡️Sensex climbs 348.1 points to 84,647.88 in early trade; Nifty up 96.75 points to 25,907.60.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.81 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Bollywood Actor Govinda hospitalised after injuring himself with his own licensed revolver. The bullet has been removed. Govinda is currently recovering.
