TNI Morning News Headlines – April 14, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, CM Mohan Majhi and Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extend greetings on Odia New Year, Pana Sankranti and Hanuman Jayanti.
➡️Former MLA Pranab Balbantray’s vehicle was attacked in Dharmashala constituency while he was going to attend a local festival yesterday.
 
➡️Skeletal remains of a woman found in Malkangiri forest.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.
 
➡️Indian Coast Guard, ATS seize 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore, dumped in sea by smugglers off Gujarat.
 
➡️Actor Salman Khan receives another death threat. The threat was sent via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department’s official number.

➡️Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during IPL match against Mumbai Indians.
 
➡️Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their Indian Premier League match.
 
➡️Indian stock markets closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti.
 
➡️Fugitive Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium on India’s request for extradition: ED Sources.
 
➡️Russian Defence Ministry announced that it has shot down a US-designed F-16 fighter jet operated by Ukraine.
 
