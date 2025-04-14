TNI Morning News Headlines – April 14, 2025

➡️Former MLA Pranab Balbantray’s vehicle was attacked in Dharmashala constituency while he was going to attend a local festival yesterday.
➡️PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, CM Mohan Majhi and Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extend greetings on Odia New Year, Pana Sankranti and Hanuman Jayanti.
➡️Skeletal remains of a woman found in Malkangiri forest.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.
➡️Indian Coast Guard, ATS seize 300 kg of drugs valued at Rs 1,800 crore, dumped in sea by smugglers off Gujarat.
➡️Actor Salman Khan receives another death threat. The threat was sent via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department’s official number.
➡️Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during IPL match against Mumbai Indians.
➡️Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in their Indian Premier League match.
➡️Indian stock markets closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti.
➡️Fugitive Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium on India’s request for extradition: ED Sources.
➡️Russian Defence Ministry announced that it has shot down a US-designed F-16 fighter jet operated by Ukraine.
