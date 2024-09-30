India smash 5 World Records in Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Kanpur: The Indian cricket team delivered a historic performance on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh, breaking five world records with an explosive batting display. Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 72, while KL Rahul contributed a rapid 68, as India set the stage for a record-breaking innings.

Fastest Fifty in Test History

India’s aggressive approach was evident from the start, as openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal hit boundaries from the first ball, reaching 50 runs in just 18 balls (3 overs)—the fastest fifty in Test cricket history. This shattered England’s previous record of 26 balls, set earlier in 2024 against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. India’s previous best was 5.2 overs against England in Chennai (2008).

Fastest Team Hundred

India didn’t stop there, racing to 100 runs in just 10.1 overs (61 balls), surpassing their own record of 12.2 overs, set against the West Indies in 2023. The aggressive onslaught left Bangladesh struggling to contain India’s batting power.

Fastest 150 and 200 Milestones

India’s relentless pace continued as they broke the world record for the fastest 150, reaching the mark in just 18.2 overs. They eclipsed their previous best of 21.1 overs from their match against the West Indies in Port of Spain (2023). The record-breaking spree continued as India scored the fastest 200 in Test cricket, crossing the double-century mark in 24.4 overs, smashing Australia’s 28.1-over record set against Pakistan in 2017.

Fastest 250 in Test History

To cap off an extraordinary day, India reached the 250-run mark in just 30.4 overs, erasing England’s previous record of 33.6 overs against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2022.