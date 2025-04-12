AIIMS Bhubaneswar gets a Health Infrastructure Boost

In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure and research in Eastern India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, with his visit marking another milestone in the institute’s journey towards excellence in patient care, research, and medical education.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Nadda inaugurated the state-of-the-art Central Research Laboratory, a transformative initiative aimed at advancing cutting-edge medical research and fostering innovation.

The facility is poised to empower doctors, researchers, and scholars to develop impactful healthcare solutions and propel AIIMS Bhubaneswar into the league of premier medical research hubs in the country. He also laid the foundation stone for the Multiutility and Gastronomy Block.