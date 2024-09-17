Bharatpur Case: Army ups the ante; Police under Scanner

In a troubling case of alleged police brutality, the Odisha State Ex-Servicemen Association has called for the suspension of Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Dinakrushna Mishra and other police officers at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar. Director General of Police (DGP) Y B Khurania on Tuesday ordered a Crime Branch probe following allegations of custodial misconduct and molestation of an Army Major’s fiancee. Arun Bothra, Additional Director General of Police (CID/Crime), has assumed control over the case, and DSP Narendra Kumar Behera has been deputed to lead the inquiry. Behera will investigate the incident under the provisions of the Police Manual Rules (PMR).

It has been alleged that the Army officer Major Gurvansh Singh of the 22 Sikh Regiment and his fiancee, Ankita Pradhan, a local restaurateur, were allegedly assaulted by on-duty cops at Bharatpur police station when they went to file a complaint of road rage. As per the allegation, while the Army Major and his fiancee were travelling in a car, they were obstructed and misbehaved by some miscreants. Seeking justice, Major Singh and Ankita went to Bharatpur police station to report the incident. However, rather than receiving assistance, they were allegedly mistreated by the on-duty officers. Major Singh recounted that the police insisted him to file a written complaint before taking any action. Frustrated by the delay, he urged the officers to apprehend the culprits immediately. This, however, reportedly angered the police, escalating the situation.

In a shocking turn of events, Major Singh claims that female police officers verbally abused Ankita before dragging her into a cell. He alleged that the officers stripped her and physically assaulted her. When Major Singh protested, he too was beaten by a police officer. Around 6:15 a.m., IIC Dinakrushna Mishra allegedly entered the scene, verbally abusing both Major Singh and Ankita. Major Singh further alleged that Mishra, along with a female sub-inspector, threatened to sexually assault Ankita.

The couple was eventually rescued by Major Singh’s colleagues from the Army, and they were taken to SUM Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra has denied these allegations, claiming that the couple arrived at the police station in an intoxicated state and misbehaved with the staff. Mishra also claimed that Ankita became violent, hitting female officers and biting a woman sub-inspector.

When questioned about the lack of CCTV footage, Mishra admitted that the police station had no surveillance cameras installed, a violation of Supreme Court directives that require all police stations to have CCTV coverage. He further stated that Ankita was produced before a local court late on Sunday, while Major Singh was allowed to leave with a notice. Ankita’s mobile phone was confiscated, and she was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 136, 115, 118, 296, and 351.

Brigadier Antaryami Pradhan, Ankita’s father and president of the Odisha State Ex-Servicemen Association, has accused the police of submitting a fabricated medical report to the court in an attempt to downplay the assault. He demanded the release of the original medical report, which he believes would reveal the full extent of the brutality inflicted on his daughter.

Pradhan also questioned the silence of the Army leadership, expressing disappointment that no senior officers had spoken out in support of Major Singh. He emphasized that incidents like this would discourage young people from joining the armed forces, as they demonstrated a lack of respect and protection for those in uniform.

This incident has sparked outrage among ex-servicemen and the general public alike. The Odisha State Ex-Servicemen Association has called for the immediate suspension of IIC Dinakrushna Mishra and the other officers involved, demanding a full investigation into the assault. The case has also reignited broader conversations about police misconduct, particularly in cases involving servicemen and women.