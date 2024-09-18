More Explosions Rock Lebanon; 14 Deaths Reported on Wednesday

Beirut, Lebanon – At least 14 people have been killed and over 450 injured in a new wave of explosions in Lebanon, just a day after the simultaneous detonation of communication devices, including pagers, left a dozen dead and thousands wounded. The recent blasts occurred in multiple locations across the country, including Beirut, southern Lebanon, and eastern Lebanon, with some happening during the funeral of a child killed in the previous day’s explosions.

The Lebanese Health Ministry confirmed the fatalities and injuries in the latest incident. Civil defense teams rushed to extinguish fires caused by the blasts, while ambulances transported the injured. With 14 deaths of Wednesday, the total death toll reached to 26, on Tuesday 12 deaths and around 3000 injuries were reported.

Authorities suspect that all detonated devices came from the same batch imported from a single company. The Lebanese Army has urged citizens to avoid gathering near explosion sites to facilitate the arrival of emergency services.