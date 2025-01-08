100-Word Insight: Declining Law and Order in Bhubaneswar

The brutal murder of a ‘Police Mitra’ in Rasulgarh shocked the residents of Capital City. It also coincided with the inauguration of much-awaited Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan in Bhubaneswar and brought disrepute to the state. The murder dented the image of police as they boasted of heightened security measures for the event.

The incident raised serious questions on the law and order situation in Bhubaneswar. And, this is not just a stray incident. Incidents of murder, robbery, theft, fraud have become frequent in Bhubaneswar now. The top bosses of Commissionerate Police owe an answer to the concerned and aggrieved residents.