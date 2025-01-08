Closing bell: Sensex dips, Nifty ends at 23,688

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a volatile session on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell 50.62 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 78,148.49. During the day, it dropped 712.32 points or 0.91 per cent to 77,486.79. The NSE Nifty skidded 18.95 points or 0.08 per cent to 23,688.95.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the earnings season amid lower economic growth projections.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and mixed global market cues also dented sentiments. However, buying in bellwether stocks TCS and Reliance Industries managed to restrict a steep decline in markets, traders said.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC and State Bank of India were the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, ITC, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Maruti were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,491.46 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.