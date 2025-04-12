TNI Evening News Headlines – April 12, 2025

➡️Union Minister JP Nadda inaugurates the Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.
➡️BJP President and Union Health Minister J P Nadda formally inaugurated a training programme for party MLAs and MPs in Puri today.
➡️The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar experienced heavy rainfall and hail, triggered by nor’wester.
➡️3 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s’ Bijapur; 8 Maoists surrender in Dantewada district.
➡️ED issues notice to take possession of assets worth Rs 661 crore assets in AJL case linked to Congress.
➡️PM Modi likely to visit Bihar on April 24.
➡️Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected as the President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
➡️UPI down today: Several users are facing disruptions while making payments via Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.
➡️WhatsApp down in India; users unable to send messages and upload status.
➡️Rose Valley Ponzi scam: Centre hands over Rs 515 crore to help 7.5 lakh victims.
➡️Next round of nuclear talks of Iran with the US will be on Saturday.
➡️Trump administration excludes electronics like smartphones and laptops from ‘reciprocal’ tariffs.
➡️5.5-magnitude quake strikes Pakistan.
