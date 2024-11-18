100-Word Insight: Massive Vigilance Raids across Odisha

Mohan Majhi Sarkar’s crackdown on corrupt officers continue unabated. People of Odisha woke up to 3 vigilance raids on top officers this morning. Narayan Chandra Nayak, Sub Collector of Kamakhyanagar, Subhash Chandra Panda, DGM of OPHWC’s Berhampur Division and Dr. Ashok Das of Kalahandi Medical College, landed in Vigilance Net on allegations of amassing disproportionate assets and corrupt practices.

While the action on corrupt officers, is fully justified and welcomed, it’s also expected that there will be a similar crackdown on some selected tainted IAS and IPS officers who are the mastermind of the loot in Odisha over the years.