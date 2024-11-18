Stung by ED; Kailash Gahlot jumps into Lotus Pond

TNI Bureau: A day after quitting as a Minister from Delhi Cabinet and AAP, Kailash Gahlot jumped into the Lotus Pond and tried to put up a volt face, saying his decision was not linked to any pressure from ED or CBI. However, can he deny the fact he was summoned and grilled by ED for 5 hours in March 2024 in Delhi Excise Policy scam?

While many other AAP leaders refused to buckle under pressure, Kailash acted smart by choosing the safe side. His statement that he did not want any confrontation with the Centre, says it all.

Whatever may be the circumstances, it’s a big gain for BJP and setback for AAP, which can’t be denied. Ahead of 2025 assembly elections, BJP has gone aggressive to trigger a split in the Aam Aadmi Party and explore the possibilities to return to power in Delhi after decades.