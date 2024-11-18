TNI Morning News Headlines – November 18, 2024

➡️Minor Boy, a +2 Student, electrocuted to death at Cuttack Bali Jatra after coming in contact with string lights.
➡️Bali Jatra 2024: Cultural event timing extended to 10:30 PM from 10 PM.
➡️Sambalpur: Three elephants including a calf found dead in Burmal forest under Naktideul range.
➡️Vigilance raids properties of Subhash Chandra Panda, DGM of OPHWC’s Berhampur division, on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.
➡️Ollywood actress Elina Samantray married her boyfriend Anurag Panda in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday.
➡️Odisha State Film Awards: ‘Sahid Raghu Sardar’, ‘Pratikshya’, ‘Daalcheeni’, ‘DAMaN’ bag top honours.
➡️PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit.
➡️Five flights were diverted (Jaipur-04, Dehradun-01) due to low visibility because of fog in Delhi: Delhi Airport sources.
➡️NIA takes over three Manipur violence cases.
➡️Supreme Court asks secretary to the President of India to place the matter of mercy petition of death-row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana before the President.
➡️Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade as FPIs selling spree, IT stocks dampen market sentiment.
➡️Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut.
➡️Israeli army launches airstrike on Beirut neighborhood.
➡️Chlorine gas leakage poisons 60 people in Iran.
Comments are closed.