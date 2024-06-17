100-Word Insight: Hopes revived on ‘Justice for Mamita’

Giant Killer Laxman Bag, who stunned former CM Naveen Patnaik in Kantabanji, met family members of Mamita Meher and assured them of justice. It is believed that the probe was shoddy and real culprits are still roaming free.

Gobinda Sahu, who was identified as the lone accused, died inside the jail under mysterious circumstances. People who funded, shielded and protected Gobinda, escaped unscathed.

With Laxman Bag demanding a CBI probe into the incident, there is some hope now for justice for Mamita Meher, whose family is struggling to cope up with the situation aftermath the ghastly murder of their daughter.