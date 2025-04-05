BJP gears up for Foundation Day; Josh is High in Odisha Unit

TNI Bureau: While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to celebrate its 46th Foundation Day tomorrow, on April 6, the level of spirit and enthusiasm is high in the Odisha Unit, as the saffron party has come to power in the state for the first time. This is the first Foundation Day to be celebrated by Odisha BJP with the party at the helm of governance.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP will have a two-day celebrations to mark the event. The party struggled for years in Odisha, was almost written off and discarded. But, eventually, it surprised everyone and came to power with a bang.

The celebration is expected to be big and why not? The Odisha BJP will leave no stones unturned to make its presence felt. They have every reason to celebrate and rejoice.