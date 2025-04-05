TNI Morning News Headlines – April 05, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced a Government degree college in Jagatsinghpur district this year, a textile park in Tirtol.
➡️Rukuna Ratha Jatra of Lord Lingaraj as part of the Ashokastami festival commenced in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
➡️An elderly woman was brutally attacked and killed during a robbery attempt at Tigiria village in Jajpur district.
➡️Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 becomes law with President Droupadi Murmu’s assent.
➡️Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead Indian delegation to 150th IPU assembly in Tashkent today.
➡️AIMIM Chief Akbaruddin Owaisi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
➡️PM Narendra Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo at the Independence Square.
➡️Mumbai: The mortal remains of actor Manoj Kumar brought to his residence from Hospital. His last rites will be performed today.
➡️6.9 magnitude quake hits the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea. A tsunami warning was issued.
➡️Sri Lanka to send military teams to quake-hit Myanmar to assist in rescue, relief.
Comments are closed.