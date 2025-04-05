BJD Leaders target Sasmit; Silent on Naveen’s Flip-flop

TNI Bureau: The senior BJD leaders while targeting Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra and demanding action against him, tend to forget that nothing happens in their party without Naveen Patnaik’s approval. Perhaps, they lack the courage and spine to demand answers from Naveen. Sasmit remains a soft target for him.

If the decision of not issuing any whip and giving a ‘conscience call’ was endorsed by Naveen Patnaik, then it’s he who will answer why Sasmit, the BJD’s Floor Leader in Rajya Sabha, posted the decision on X. Can Sasmit post anything related to party’s decision without the approval of the top brass? It hardly makes any sense.

It was Naveen Patnaik’s flip-flop, whether deliberate or goof-up. He must answer, as the supreme leader. And, BJD leaders should keep insisting.