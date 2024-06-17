15 dead, 60 injured in Bengal Train Accident; Helpline Numbers Issued

TNI Bureau: At least 15 people died and around 60 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal.
A wagon of the Kanchanjungha Express was left hanging in the air after the deadly collision.
As per the initial investigation, it seems like that the mishap occured due to the human error as the driver of goods train disregarded the signal. Guard of the passenger train and driver of the goods train have died in the mishap.
Expressing shock over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced exgratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Meantime, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, 2.5 Lakh towards grievous ijuries and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.
Disaster teams, Doctors and Ambulances have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery and medical assistance.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday left for West Bengal to take stock of relief operations.
Indian Railways issued Helpline numbers for various railway stations.
Here are the helpline numbers for the Katihar Division:
➡️ Commercial Control/Katihar: 9002041952 9771441956
➡️Katihar Station: 6287801805
➡️New Jalpaiguri Station: 6287801758
➡️Aluabari Road: 8170034235
➡️Kishanganj: 7542028020 or 06456-226795
➡️Dalkhola: 8170034228 BARSOI: 7541806358
➡️Samsi: 03513-265690 or 03513-265692
Here are the helpline numbers for the Alipurduar Division:
➡️Commercial Control/Alipurduar: 03564270870 or 03564270871
➡️Security Control/Alipurduar: 03564-253498
➡️CNL Conf. Room: 904626635 or 03564-255190
➡️New Alipurduar: 7595001310
➡️Jalpaiguri Road: 7605036150
➡️New Coochbehar: 7605036155
➡️New Maynaguri: 7605036151
Here are the helpline numbers for the Lumding Division:
➡️Guwahati: 03612731621 or 03612731622
➡️Lumding: 03612731623 or 03674263958 or 03674263831 or 03674263120 or 03674263126 or 03674263858
➡️Agartala: 9862108974
➡️Badarpur: 03843268424 or 03843269546
Here are the helpline numbers for the Rangia Division:
➡️Dharmanagar: 9862280614
➡️New Bongaigaon: 9435021417
➡️Barpeta Road: 9287998179 or 9287998173
➡️Rangiya Jn.: 9101095573
