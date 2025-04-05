TNI Evening News Headlines – April 5, 2025

➡️Ayushman Bharat Yojana to be launched from Cuttack Bali Jatra ground on April 11.
➡️Waqf Bill Vote Row: BJD MP Debashish Samantaray launched a scathing attack, targeting Chief Advisor of the party V.K. Pandian without naming him.
➡️Senior BJD leader Pratap Jena writes to BJD President Naveen Patnaik demanding action against Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra.
➡️Rukuna Ratha Jatra of Lord Lingaraj: Chariot pulling begins after all rituals.
➡️Delhi Government inks MoU with Centre to roll out Ayushman Bharat scheme.
➡️86 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana.
➡️Meerut Murder Case: Families of slain Merchant Navy Officer, Saurabh Rajput, Muskan likely to move Court to seek daughter’s custody.
➡️India to support cancer care, set up a CoE for traditional medicine in BIMSTEC countries: PM Modi.
➡️Cash at Judge’s home controversy: Justice Varma sworn in at Allahabad High Court; he will not be assigned any judicial work, for now.
➡️India, Sri Lanka sign MoU on defence cooperation. India, Sri Lanka discuss fishermen issue; Colombo to release 11 fishermen.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana, nation’s highest civilian honour for Heads of State and Government.
➡️Hindus celebrate Basanti Puja in Bangladesh.
➡️IPL 2025: KL Rahul’s 77 powers Delhi Capitals to 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings.
Comments are closed.