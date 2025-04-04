Panic, Anger and Grief in BJD; Massive Revolt Likely

TNI Bureau: Naveen’s decision not to issue any whip and allow the MPs to vote as per their “conscience” during the Waqf Bill debate, stunned the party leaders and workers. As per our inputs, reports and analysis, two BJD MPs voted in support of the bill, while four voted against. One MP walked out in protest of party’s decision.

Several BJD leaders have come out in open against the MPs who let the party down. There is a growing anger against Naveen Patnaik and his team too. Workers feel betrayed and believe that the top brass have “sold” their “conscience”. Parallel meetings are going on and there is a possibility of a massive revolt sooner than later.

There is little doubt that BJD is a divided house now, thanks to Naveen. From here, chances of revival remain bleak.