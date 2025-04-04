Parliament gives a Thumbs Up to WAQF Bill; Know New Provisions

TNI Bureau: After a 14-hour debate, Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with Rajya Sabha approving it by 128–95 votes. Aimed at reforming Waqf property governance, the Bill ensures transparency, inclusivity, and social welfare, especially for Muslim women. It introduces secular elements, allowing up to four non-Muslims in the 22-member Central Waqf Council and three in Waqf Boards.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured it won’t affect religious autonomy. Opposition parties criticised it as anti-secular, targeting Muslims, and questioned inclusion of non-Muslims. BJP leaders defended the Bill as progressive and necessary. Parliament also repealed the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923. Protests, fiery exchanges, and black-clad MPs marked the intense session, reflecting a sharply divided House.