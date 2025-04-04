Manmohan Samal throws Challenge; BJP Slams Lawyer Sitanshu Dwivedi

TNI Bureau: BJP’s Odisha Unit President Manmohan Samal dared his detractors to check his bank account statements and prove the allegations levelled against him by the transport scam accused BJD leader Raja Chakra. “BJP has worked hard to reach the level where it stands today. Attempts are being made to malign the party”, he said.

On the other hand, BJP leaders Sajjan Sharma and Dr. Jatin Mohanty held a press meet and slammed Raja Chakra’s lawyer Sitanshu Dwivedi, saying such remarks maligned the image of lawyers. They also rubbished the charges and questioned the credibility of the newspaper that posted the report.

Earlier, Raja Chakra had claimed that BJP’s State Unit President got Rs 1.03 crore from Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society limited through cash and bank transfer.