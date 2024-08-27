TNI Morning News Headlines – August 27, 2024

➡️Bird flu: After reports of deaths of chickens at a poultry farm in Pipli came up, over 19,000 chickens culled in Pipili and Satyabadi areas of Puri district.
➡️More than 30 houses at Alisa village under Stayabadi block in Puri district were reduced to ashes due to massive fire.
➡️Jagannath Pradhan, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha Bypolls, to withdraw his nomination today.
➡️Former Jharkhand CM and Tribal Leader Champai Soren meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah; to join BJP on August 30 in Ranchi.
➡️NCERT proposes to include Class 9 to 11 marks in Class 12 final results.
➡️A 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra in December last year, collapsed on Monday.
➡️India develops indigenous Monkeypox detection RT-PCR kit.
➡️A 3-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three persons in Risod town in Maharashtra.
➡️ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches announced.
➡️Sensex climbs 117.63 points to 81,815.74 in early trade; Nifty up 27.1 points to 25,037.70.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to 83.94 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Over 70 killed in multiple terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan.
➡️Japan accuses China of airspace violation.
