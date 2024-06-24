100-Word Insight: BJD’s FAILED Social Media Wing

Despite spending crores of rupees on its Social Media Wing, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) could not respond to the onslaught of BJP in 2024 elections. They failed to break the narrative set by the saffron party either.

There could be several factors responsible for BJD’s shocking loss in Odisha. And, role of BJD Social Media Cell remains under the scanner. They looked bigger and stronger, but could deliver nothing except some creatives, videos and reels.

The BJD Think Tank which relied on the system built by the people who hardly had any Social Media experience, paid a heavy price.