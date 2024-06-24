TNI Morning News Headlines – June 24, 2024

➡️ Monsoon covers Odisha; IMD issues Yellow Alert for 9 districts – Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Rayagada, Jharsuguda & Sundergarh.
➡️Subhadra scheme will be implemented in Odisha within 100 days: Deputy CM Pravati Parida.
➡️Balasore Curfew: Normalcy returns to Balasore. Mobile internet services to be restored in the town from today.
➡️BJD’s Rajya Sabha MPs to meet at Naveen Niwas today. BJD will decide its role and approach in the Parliament at the meeting.
➡️2-day special session of the 18th Lok Sabha to begin from today (June 24) for the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MPs.
➡️NEET-UG Row: CBI takes over probe; Bihar police arrests five more for alleged paper leak, taking the total arrests to 18.
➡️Delhi: BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 57 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.
➡️Sensex declines 463.96 points to 76,745.94 in early trade; Nifty drops 149.6 points to 23,351.50.
➡️Rupee rises 12 paise to 83.45 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Indian contingent ended their campaign at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender tournament at Lagos with 9 medals, including 3 Golds.
➡️Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tie the knot.
➡️Over 1,300 faithful died during Hajj pilgrimage due to intense heat in Saudi Arabia: Report.
