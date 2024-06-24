RTI uncovers Land Scam worth Rs 250 Cr in Bhubaneswar!

A land mafia named Nrusingha Prasad Sundaray (Babina) fraudulently sold the patches of land. Sale deeds were made in the names of former DGP, Odisha Sanjeev Marik’s son Sudeep Marik (in 2009), former Director of Intelligence R.P Koche (in 2010), former Additional DGP Shyam Sundar Hansdah’s wife and son (in 2011) and former Director of CBI M. Nageswara Rao’s wife and son (in 2011), including several others, OSAA stated.