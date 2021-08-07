100-Word Edit: What’s the Cricket Score? Who Cares!

How many of us are keeping a track on the ongoing India-England Test series? Whether India’s first innings lead, brilliant performance of the bowlers, Virat Kohli’s golden duck or Jadeja’s fifth fastest 2000 Runs + 200 Wicket feat, everything is ignored in favour of Hockey and other games.

It’s happening for the first time. The Cricket crazy nation has snubbed the game and shifted focus towards other games that never got the traction they deserve. A welcome sign indeed! But, the momentum should continue.

What’s the cricket score? Hardly anyone bothers now as we celebrate the unsung heroes of other games…