Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Well Done, Commissionerate Police!

By TNI Bureau
213

When the Trade Unions linked to Left parties called for a Bharat Bandh and Odisha Congress extended full support to it, everyone recalled the violent incidents in the past.

However, the Commissionerate Police, led by DCP Anup Sahoo assured that no vandalism will be tolerated and people as well public & private properties will be protected.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Women Power in OCS Top 10

100-Word Edit: BJD backs JNU Protests in Odisha

Not only the Commissionerate Police deployed personnel to prevent any untoward incident, but also DCP was seen leading from the front, educating the protesters.

The Bharat Bandh was completely peaceful – first of its kind in Odisha. The entire team of Commissionerate Police deserve kudos.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!